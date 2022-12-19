Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

This Cincinnati vending machine has reversed more than 1,100 overdoses

The machine contains a range of harm-reduction kits as well as Naloxone and pregnancy tests.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-based nonprofit is expanding its mission to fight the opioid crisis by making Narcan easily available.

The so-called “harm reduction vending machine” is located behind Caracole behind Hamilton Avenue in Northside.

All the addiction-fighting resources in the machine are available free of charge to anyone who needs them.

“We have safer injection kits, safer smoking kits, Naloxone and Narcan, pregnancy tests, Band-Aids, sharps containers and fentanyl test kits in the machine,” said Caracole Director of Prevention Suzanne Bachmeyer. “And an individual can get one of each once per week.”

There are enough supplies in the vending machine to serve around 1,000 every year.

“We have done a good job of getting harm reduction supplies out to the community of people who inject drugs,” Bachmeyer said. “However, with this machine, we aim to serve a broader community of individuals, so anyone who uses drugs.”

The idea for the vending machine came during the height of the pandemic.

Anyone who needs supplies can register for them anonymously through Caracole. The supplies are free thanks to government grants and private donations, and the inventory is replenished daily.

“We really kind of let people engage at their own pace, so we don’t have requirements built around the machine or participation with the machine,” Bachmeyer explained.

The machine is credited with helping to reverse more than 1,100 overdoses so far.

Around 970 people are registered to receive supplies.

“Drug use has been and will continue to be a part of the world we live in, and taking care of each other is no different than wearing a seatbelt or using condoms,” Bachmeyer said. “I believe this intervention is effective because we can engage people who haven’t engaged in services like this before.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pay bump is coming for people living on social security
Social Security checks set to increase
This is a 2013 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image...
Bengals’ Adam Zimmer died from chronic alcohol abuse
Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Harrison Road...
Sheriff: Serious injury crash in Cleves leaves 2 people hospitalized
Dangerously cold temperatures with subzero wind chills and accumulating snow are expected over...
First Alert Weather: Snow, dangerous cold coming for Christmas weekend
Cincinnati police recovered multiple items in an on-going drug-trafficking investigation.
Police arrest 1 man after confiscating 8 pounds of fentanyl, 7 firearms

Latest News

A crash on I-74 Saturday killed a 29-year-old man from Sunman, Indiana.
Man dead in I-74 rollover crash: ISP
Byron Wolfe (right), of Villa Hills, gets a kidney thanks to the help of a rock star friend.
Social media, rock star friend help NKY man get new kidney
The scene of a serious crash in Batavia Monday afternoon.
2 flown from Clermont County head-on crash involving infant
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Reds pitching legend Tom Browning dead at 62