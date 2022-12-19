Tricky travel weather as winter arrives this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today is going to be chilly and cloudy. Highs may not make it to freezing this afternoon. Tonight will be chilly too with a low of 26. Tuesday may be the best day to get things done outside or go shopping if you need to do that too before Christmas. Wednesday is the first day of winter and it won’t be too bad. However, by Thursday, the weather starts to get quite messy, wet, windy and cold.

From Thursday at 5 p.m. through Christmas Day at 5 p.m., the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team have issued First Alert Weather Days due to what will likely be impactful weather conditions in the tri-state.

Moisture is moving in Wednesday night into Thursday, likely a rain/snow mix changing over to rain going into the day on Thursday. This will stay as rain through the daytime hours Thursday. Thursday night will have temperatures plummet very quickly, as rain changes over to snow and stays as snow Friday. Chances for accumulating snow are increasing for Thursday night and Friday morning. While it is too soon to say how much snowfall we will see, it looks to be a manageable amount of snow (a few inches at most) but roads will be slick in spots with dangerous wind chills on Friday as gusts could be as high as 50mph. With snow either in the air or on the ground, visibility may be greatly reduced at times Thursday late night through Christmas Eve morning.

The most apparent impact from this system is the Arctic air. The very cold conditions will deliver near-zero low temperatures Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning - but with the aforementioned winds factored in, it will bring dangerous wind chills below zero.

This Arctic air mass will bring unseasonably cold conditions to the Tri-State, so now is a good time to double-check your furnace or other heating systems. The cold air stays in place until the days following Christmas. For now, stay tuned to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team as we get closer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.