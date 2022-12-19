WATCH: Taylor delivers postgame locker room speech: ‘We got a lot of work ahead’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Head Coach Zac Taylor gave out game balls after the Bengals beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday 34-23.

Game balls went to linebacker Logan Wilson and D.J. Reader for forcing a fumble on Tom Brady during a sack in the third quarter of the game.

Cornerback Tre Flowers and linebacker Germaine Pratt got game balls for a pair of interceptions.

A game ball went to Tampa Bay-native tight end Mitch Wilcox, who scored the first touchdown of his career filling in for injured starter Hayden Hurst.

The last ball went wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who came back after a gruesome finger injury last week that required surgery just days before the game. Boyd scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter.

Said Taylor, “Here’s what happened: We’re down 17-0 on the road against a really good football team that’s leading their division. And you got two choices. A lot of teams in this league, they take the opposite one. You can start to wilt and panic. Or, what did our guys do? They took a deep breath, bowed up, and just started making plays.”

He continued: “It doesn’t get any easier fellas. Like I said last night, there’s no t-shirts and hats in here. There’s no playoff clinches that have been done yet. We got a lot of work ahead. Next week is gonna be hard as hell in New England, and I know you guys are up for the challenge.”

