Woman more than 4 times legal limit crashes minivan with 5 girls inside: court docs

Melissa Frampton
Melissa Frampton(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cleves woman is accused of being more than four times the legal limit to drink and drive when she crashed her minivan with five girls inside, court records show.

Melissa Frampton, 40, is held on a “no bond” order at the Hamilton County Justice Center following her weekend arrest in Green Township.

The crash involving her blue, 2021 Honda Odyssey minivan occurred on Haft Road just after 6 p.m. Saturday, police wrote on her citation.

Frampton is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Monday before a judge on the following charges: five counts of child endangering and one count each of OVI, OVI breath .170 or over and failure to maintain reasonable control.

“While operating a vehicle, Mrs. Frampton ran off the roadway causing an auto accident,” Green Township police wrote in her criminal complaints. “At the time of the accident, there were five juveniles inside the vehicle.... Mrs. Frampton was arrested for OVI due to this incident.”

According to the University of Toledo, someone with a blood alcohol level of .31 and up can experience “Coma - Level of surgical amnesia, onset of coma, possibly of acute alcohol poisoning, death due to respiratory arrest likely in 50% of drinkers.”

This is Frampton’s first OVI offense, according to her ticket.

Her relationship with the children was not immediately clear Monday morning. She shares the same last name as one of the girls.

Court records say Frampton had “control” over them at the time of the alleged crimes.

