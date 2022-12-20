3 Kentucky children dead from flu in last week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky on Monday reported three new flu-related deaths among patients younger than 18.

A total of 30 children have died from influenza across the U.S. so far this season, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The commonwealth’s record for most child influenza deaths was set at six in the 2019-2020 flu season.

That record is now matched for the 2022-23 season, according to the weekly report for the week ending Dec. 10 filed Monday to the CDC.

“This is a milestone we did not want to cross, and our prayers are with each of these families as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We are urging our families to get vaccinated as soon as possible to get protected from contracting the flu and COVID.”

None of the children who died this season had gotten a flu shot, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

This flu season has surprised experts with how early it arrived and how steeply cases and hospitalizations climbed. Tri-State hospitals were diverting patients in mid-November.

The CDC estimates that there have been at least 15 million illnesses, 150,000 hospitalizations, and 9,300 deaths from the flu so far this season.

The hospitalization rate for week 49 (ending Dec. 10) is 7.6 times higher than the highest rate for the same week during previous flu seasons going back to 2010-2011, according to CDC data.

Kentucky currently is reporting 29,341 laboratory-confirmed cases of flu, with the state flu activity level classified as “widespread” for the ninth consecutive week.

Most reported cases of influenza have occurred in children.

Hospitalization rates remain highest for those 65 and older (88 of 100,000 currently hospitalized). The next highest rate is among children younger than 4 (50 of 100,000 currently hospitalized.)

Fewer than 40 percent of Kentucky children have received their flu shot this season, according to the CDC.

“This current flu season is on track to be the worst in Kentucky in at least 10 years,” said KYDPH Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. “The flu vaccine is the single best way to protect you and your loved ones against the flu and reduces the risk of becoming dangerously ill or spreading disease.”

Flu vaccines are widely available in health care provider offices and pharmacies. Vaccination can be given any time during the flu season and can be administered at the same time as COVID-19 vaccine or booster doses.

Appointments for flu vaccination may be found at vaccines.gov.

Health officials also encourage good health habits to prevent the transmission of flu and other respiratory illnesses:

washing hands often with soap and warm water;

wearing a well-fitting mask when in indoor public places; and

staying at home from work or school when sick.

