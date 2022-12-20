Amber Alert: Abducted 5-month-old boy thought to be in danger

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Authorities are expressing concern for a 5-month-old boy who was abducted late Monday in Columbus.

It has been more than 12 hours since Amber Alert was issued for Kasson Thomass and his twin brother Kyair Thomas.

While Kyair has since been found and is safe, law enforcement continues looking for Kasson and the woman suspected of abducting him, 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson, according to Columbus Chief of Police Elaine Bryant.

A few minutes before 9:45 p.m. Monday at a Donatos Pizza in Columbus, the twins were left inside their mother’s 2010 Honda Accord while she went inside to pick up a DoorDash order, Chief Bryant explained at Tuesday’s press conference.

Employees said a homeless woman, later identified as Jackson, was inside the pizzeria but walked out once the mother came inside, the chief said.

At 9:45 p.m., Chief Bryant said police got a call alleging someone stole a car with two kids inside from the Donatos.

Officers were on scene within seven minutes, she said.

Within an hour and a half of receiving the call, officers had searched previously known addresses of Jackson and three homeless camps, according to the chief.

Those searches turned up empty as neither Kasson, Kyair nor Jackson were found.

A Columbus police sergeant requested Ohio State Highway Patrol issued a statewide Amber Alert at 11:45 p.m., Chief Bryant explained.

Twenty minutes went by, and still, no Amber Alert had been issued, she said during the press conference.

It was not until 1:37 a.m. that the Amber Alert was sent out.

Chief Bryant said, “there was a lapse of communication from the executive level” that resulted in the alert not being issued sooner. She said the “lapse” is being looked into.

Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)

Nearly three hours after the Amber Alert was issued, authorities received a call that one of the infants, Kyair, was found in the Dayton International Airport parking lot.

Kyair was ok and is now safe, Bryant said.

The fact that only Kyair was left at the airport concerns Deputy Chief Smith Weir, who also spoke during the press conference.

Both he and Chief Bryant pleaded with Jackson to return Kasson or drop him off safely somewhere.

“Please return Kasson Thomass,” Chief Bryant called out to Jackson at the start of Tuesday’s press conference.

Nalah Tamiko Jackson (Source: Columbus Police)

The Honda Accord allegedly stolen by Jackson may have been involved in an accident with heavy left-side damage and purple paint on it.

The stolen vehicle with Ohio license plates is missing a front bumper and has a dent on “the left rear quarter panel with a torn temp tag on the rear,” according to Columbus police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Sexual Assault Detective Martin at 614-645-4701, ext. 2235; or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Jackson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

