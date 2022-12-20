Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old baby, his twin is found safe at Dayton airport

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A statewide Amber Alert remains active across Ohio for one of two 5-month-old twin baby boys abducted Monday night in Columbus.

One of the infants was found at Dayton International Airport before 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.

State and local authorities have not said which twin was located.

Kasson and Kyair Thomas were left inside a running 2010 Honda Accord in their seats while their mother picked up a DoorDash order.

The mother told authorities when she came out, she saw the suspect, a woman, from the rear and was only able to see that she wore a dark-colored hoodie as she got into Honda and sped off northbound on High Street, taking the babies and leaving the mother behind.

Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)

The mother of the babies told authorities the vehicle may have turned east on Second Street.

Police now think the Honda may have been involved in an accident that heavy left-side damage and purple paint on it.

Authorities have named a person of interest, Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24.

Jackson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Nalah Tamiko Jackson (Source: Columbus Police)

The stolen vehicle with Ohio license plates is missing a front bumper and has a dent on “the left rear quarter panel with a torn temp tag on the rear,” according to Columbus police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Sexual Assault Detective Martin at 614-645-4701, ext. 2235; or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

Callers can remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.