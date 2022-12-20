Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old baby, his twin is found safe at Dayton airport

Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A statewide Amber Alert remains active across Ohio for one of two 5-month-old twin baby boys abducted Monday night in Columbus.

One of the infants was found at Dayton International Airport before 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.

State and local authorities have not said which twin was located.

Kasson and Kyair Thomas were left inside a running 2010 Honda Accord in their seats while their mother picked up a DoorDash order.

The mother told authorities when she came out, she saw the suspect, a woman, from the rear and was only able to see that she wore a dark-colored hoodie as she got into Honda and sped off northbound on High Street, taking the babies and leaving the mother behind.

Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins(Source: Columbus police)

The mother of the babies told authorities the vehicle may have turned east on Second Street.

Police now think the Honda may have been involved in an accident that heavy left-side damage and purple paint on it.

Authorities have named a person of interest, Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24.

Jackson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Nalah Tamiko Jackson
Nalah Tamiko Jackson(Source: Columbus Police)

The stolen vehicle with Ohio license plates is missing a front bumper and has a dent on “the left rear quarter panel with a torn temp tag on the rear,” according to Columbus police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Sexual Assault Detective Martin at 614-645-4701, ext. 2235; or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

Callers can remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pay bump is coming for people living on social security
Social Security checks set to increase
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Reds pitching legend Tom Browning dead at 62
The scene of a serious crash in Batavia Monday afternoon.
2 flown from Clermont County crash involving infant
This is a 2013 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image...
Bengals’ Adam Zimmer died from chronic alcohol abuse
Dangerously cold temperatures with subzero wind chills and accumulating snow are expected over...
First Alert Weather: Snow, dangerous cold coming for Christmas weekend

Latest News

Operation Ramp It Up building an accessibility ramp for Fairfax woman
Operation Ramp It Up building an accessibility ramp for Fairfax woman
Update: One twin found, after two infant boys missing from Columbus
Update: One twin found, after two infant boys missing from Columbus
Amber Alert issued for infant twin boys in Columbus
Amber Alert issued for infant twin boys in Columbus
West Chester firefighters pulled a man from a burning mobile home early Tuesday in the 9300...
West Chester firefighters pull man from burning home, woman escapes out window