Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Crews investigate morning fire at Bond Hill Quick Stop

Cincinnati firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning business fire. They...
Cincinnati firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning business fire. They responded to Bond Hill Quick Stop off Reading Road at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning business fire.

They responded to Bond Hill Quick Stop off Reading Road at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The building was “engulfed” in flames at one point, according to initial reports.

FOX19 NOW is at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and on all of our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pay bump is coming for people living on social security
Social Security checks set to increase
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Reds pitching legend Tom Browning dead at 62
The scene of a serious crash in Batavia Monday afternoon.
2 flown from Clermont County crash involving infant
This is a 2013 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image...
Bengals’ Adam Zimmer died from chronic alcohol abuse
Dangerously cold temperatures with subzero wind chills and accumulating snow are expected over...
First Alert Weather: Snow, dangerous cold coming for Christmas weekend

Latest News

Cincinnati's Eden Park after a snowfall in December 2020.
Winter Storms: Dangerous cold, snow, wind gusts coming for Christmas
West Chester firefighters pulled a man from a burning mobile home early Tuesday in the 9300...
West Chester firefighters rescue resident from burning home
Family, coworkers tried to help NKY woman before boyfriend allegedly killed her
Family, coworkers tried to help NKY woman before boyfriend allegedly killed her
Images of CVS pharmacist administering vaccine to child at CVS on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021....
Kentucky reaches record for pediatric flu deaths