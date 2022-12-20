Death-row inmate, subject of ‘Accused’ podcast, granted new trial

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - An Ohio man who’s been awaiting execution for nearly 30 years for a murder he maintains he didn’t commit should be given a new trial, a Hamilton County judge has ruled.

Elwood Jones, whose conviction was the focus of the fourth season of Accused, a true-crime podcast produced by The Enquirer and USA TODAY, learned the results Tuesday of a dramatic and rare three-day court hearing held before Hamilton County Judge Wende Cross in late August. Jones’ lawyers argued that prosecutors withheld potentially exculpatory evidence from Jones’ original defense team before his murder trial in 1996.

Cross said Tuesday the undisclosed evidence was material in that it undermined the jury’s verdict.

“Whether the state acted in bad faith or out of negligence, when failing to disclose material evidence to the defense which could have arguably changed the outcome of the trial, it is clear the failure to disclose the prior to trial deprived Elwood Jones of a fair trial,” Cross said. “The Sixth Amendment requires a new trial as the only appropriate remedy.”

The case centered on the Sept. 3, 1994, beating death of Rhoda Nathan, a New Jersey grandmother killed in her Blue Ash hotel room after coming to the region for her best friend’s grandson’s bar mitzvah. The most recent season of “Accused” highlighted inaccuracies presented in the original trial, as well as investigative paths Blue Ash investigators and Hamilton County prosecutors did not pursue.

The August hearing was a hail Mary effort by Jones’ lawyers after years of failed appeals. To underscore the number of documents prosecutors failed to share with the defense, Jones’ team − led by lawyers Jay Clark and David Hine, working pro bono − filled seven thick binders with more than 4,000 pages that hadn’t originally been turned over. Since the hearing ended, both sides have been awaiting the ruling from Cross, who had promised to “review everything I need to review” before making a decision. Notification of Tuesday’s hearing appeared in the county’s online court system last week. Jones attended in person.

Prosecutors wrote in a post-hearing closing argument that the “evidence of Jones’ guilt remains as compelling today as it was 25 years ago.” Weeks after the hearing, Prosecutor Joe Deters released a video online in which he said Jones was not only guilty, but that he was a “murderous bastard” who would kill again if released from prison. Deters didn’t personally argue the case in 1995, delegating it to assistant prosecutors Seth Tieger and Mark Piepmeier, the latter of whom called Jones an “asshole” on the TV show Forensic Files in the 1990s. Asked if he stood by that character assessment when interviewed for the Accused podcast in 2019, Piepmeier modified the description to “f---ing asshole.”

Jones, who’d had legal run-ins with prosecutors long before the 1994 slaying, said that the office focused on him for personal reasons. In a recent message sent from behind bars, Jones said that prosecutors “have elected to overlook or disregard the facts in this case” and “are simply making personal attacks towards me … resorting to character assassination and name calling.”

Tieger was joined in the recent hearing by assistant prosecuting attorney Philip Cummings, both of whom argued before Cross that the circumstantial evidence pointing to Jones is solid. That evidence included an infected cut on Jones’ hand that prosecutors argued likely came from punching Nathan in the mouth, as well as a pendant belonging to Nathan allegedly discovered in the trunk of Jones’ car several days after the murder.

Before reaching her decision, Cross had already filed one ruling in favor of Jones. She agreed that hairs collected from the crime scene should be tested for DNA. It’s unclear what that testing could uncover. Because the crime scene was a hotel room, and because multiple people trampled through the room as efforts were made to save Nathan’s life, the forensic evidence gathered there has long been considered of questionable value.

Jurors convicted Jones in late 1996, then sentenced him to die in early 1997, and he’s been on death row ever since. His execution date has been repeatedly postponed because of his appeals and, more recently, the COVID pandemic.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

