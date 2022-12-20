Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

‘Devastating’: Beloved K-9 dies in house fire

The house was identified as that of Chisago County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Nate Fisher and...
The house was identified as that of Chisago County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Nate Fisher and his family. While the family was not home at the time of the fire, the family’s three dogs all died, including Fisher’s K-9 companion Kyro.(Chisago County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. (Gray News) – A K-9 in Minnesota died in a house fire Monday afternoon, along with the family’s two other dogs.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a house fire in rural Nessel Township, about 60 miles north of Minneapolis.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the house engulfed in flames.

The house was identified as that of Chisago County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Nate Fisher and his family. While the family was not home at the time of the fire, the family’s three dogs all died, including Fisher’s K-9 companion Kyro.

The sheriff’s office made the announcement of K-9 Kyro’s death on Facebook with “extreme sadness,” saying the news was “devastating.”

Chisago County deputies, along with members of other local agencies, escorted K-9 Kyro’s body to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Arden Hills. The sheriff’s office said the dog will be prepared for a “proper goodbye” with details to follow.

“We are forever grateful for K-9 Deputy Kyro’s service, and he will not be forgotten,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Fisher family lost more than their three best friends – officials said they lost “everything” in the fire.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pay bump is coming for people living on social security
Social Security checks set to increase
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Reds pitching legend Tom Browning dead at 62
The scene of a serious crash in Batavia Monday afternoon.
2 flown from Clermont County crash involving infant
Dangerously cold temperatures with subzero wind chills and accumulating snow are expected over...
First Alert Weather: Snow, dangerous cold coming for Christmas weekend
Cincinnati's Eden Park after a snowfall in December 2020.
Winter Storms: Dangerous cold, snow, wind gusts coming for Christmas

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
Snake Island has become a symbol of defiance.
A tour of Ukraine's Snake Island
The Center for Birds of Prey agreed to take the bird in for evaluation and treatment, where it...
Woman finds sick bald eagle in driveway
FILE - A woman in Afghanistan is selling crafts.
Taliban say women banned from universities in Afghanistan
In September, a DNA sample of “John Doe 1978” helped investigators identify the teen as Kenneth...
Police use DNA to identify teen found dead on the street in 1978