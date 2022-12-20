Contests
Family, coworkers tried to help NKY woman before boyfriend allegedly killed her

The mother-of-three was abused for some time before police found her dead, family members say.
Victim, suspect identified in Independence murder
By Courtney King
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The family of an Independence woman allegedly killed by her boyfriend last week say he had abused her many times in the past.

Amberly Harris, 32, was found in the bedroom of her Independence home Thursday. Police say her coworkers asked for a wellbeing check upon her missing multiple days of work.

Harris died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Officers found Tommy Joe Powell, 55, at the same apartment that night. Authorities say he shared it with Harris.

The police report claims Powell confessed that he’d shot Harris with a shotgun during an argument days earlier but neglected to call police. Authorities say he might have lived with her body in the apartment for more than a day.

“We can’t even see her because of the damage he did to her,” said Harris’ sister, Jessica Mann.

Jessica and her husband, Mike, are devastated. Jessica says she had spoken to Harris just days before her alleged murder.

“She was making plans, wanting to come home for Christmas to surprise my mom,” she said.

They say Powell was Harris’ on-and-off boyfriend for more than two years. They describe Powell as abusive, saying he would pick fights with her and hurt her.

Jessica says her sister sent their mother videos documenting that abuse.

“Coworkers said she was afraid to go home after work,” she said. “They offered her to come stay with them, said they had an extra bedroom.”

The family says they encouraged Harris to go to a women’s shelter but she never did.

“She was scared he would follow her,” Mike said.

Harris was a mother to two boys and a girl, according to an online fundraiser.

Mike and Jessica say she had a difficult time battling substance abuse but that she fought back for the sake of her children.

“I want her to be remembered as a great person,” Jessica said. “She was a wonderful mom. She was so outgoing.”

The children are currently with family in North Carolina, Harris’ home state.

Powell faces charges of murder charge and domestic violence. He is being held at the Kenton County Jail on $1 million bail.

“I hope he gets life,” Jessica said.

Powell will be back in court Dec. 28.

Tommy Powell, 55, was arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend.(Kenton County Detention Center)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

