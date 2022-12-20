Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

FC Cincinnati releases 2023 schedule with one nationally televised game

FCC will take on Columbus Crew in the “Hell is Real” Derby on May 20 and Aug. 20.
FC Cincinnati huddle up during an MLS soccer playoff match against the New York Red Bulls,...
FC Cincinnati huddle up during an MLS soccer playoff match against the New York Red Bulls, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Harrison, N.J. FC Cincinnati won 2-1.(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Major League Soccer’s 2023 slate is set, and it starts in a mater of weeks.

FC Cincinnati kicks off the eight-month season on Feb. 25 against the Houston Dynamo FC at TQL Stadium. It’s FCC’s first MLS home opener since joining the league to start the 2018 season.’

FCC’s schedule features one nationally televised matchup against the Columbus Crew in the second “Hell is Real” derby on Aug. 20 on FS1. The match is in Columbus.

The first leg of the derby will take place in Cincinnati on May 20.

Seattle, the Concacaf Champions League winner, will visit Cincinnati for the first time on March 11.

RELATED | FC Cincinnati ‘just getting started’ after playoff run ends in Philadelphia

All home games are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET as part of the league’s new partnership with Apple TV.

The club’s 34 matches are split evenly among home and away tilts.

FCC will play each of the 14 other Eastern Conference teams once at home and once away. It will also play six Western Conference teams in Houston, Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders, St. Louis CITY SC, Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

MLS competition will pause in July and August when FC Cincinnati will take part in the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup, pitting MLS and Liga MX clubs against each other.

FC Cincinnati will host two group stage matches and will also take part in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Full fixtures for those competitions will be announced at a later date.

FC Cincinnati's 2023 MLS schedule.
FC Cincinnati's 2023 MLS schedule.(FC Cincinnati/Provided)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pay bump is coming for people living on social security
Social Security checks set to increase
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Reds pitching legend Tom Browning dead at 62
The scene of a serious crash in Batavia Monday afternoon.
2 flown from Clermont County crash involving infant
Dangerously cold temperatures with subzero wind chills and accumulating snow are expected over...
First Alert Weather: Snow, dangerous cold coming for Christmas weekend
Cincinnati's Eden Park after a snowfall in December 2020.
Winter Storms: Dangerous cold, snow, wind gusts coming for Christmas

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Reds pitching legend Tom Browning dead at 62
Ortho Cincy Play of the Week: Game-winning shot in 8th grade game
Ortho Cincy Play of the Week: Game-winning shot in 8th grade game
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Hubbard expected to be sidelined for several weeks, per report
The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line looks to converts a fourth ad inches during an NFL...
WATCH: Taylor delivers postgame locker room speech, gives out game balls