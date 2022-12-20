FC Cincinnati releases 2023 schedule with one nationally televised game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Major League Soccer’s 2023 slate is set, and it starts in a mater of weeks.

FC Cincinnati kicks off the eight-month season on Feb. 25 against the Houston Dynamo FC at TQL Stadium. It’s FCC’s first MLS home opener since joining the league to start the 2018 season.’

FCC’s schedule features one nationally televised matchup against the Columbus Crew in the second “Hell is Real” derby on Aug. 20 on FS1. The match is in Columbus.

The first leg of the derby will take place in Cincinnati on May 20.

Seattle, the Concacaf Champions League winner, will visit Cincinnati for the first time on March 11.

RELATED | FC Cincinnati ‘just getting started’ after playoff run ends in Philadelphia

FC Cincinnati's season ended Thursday night with a 1-0 away loss to top-seeded Philadelphia Union in the conference semifinals, but there's no question the club has found something to build on going forward. Until next year! 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/UDMMXyrxux — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) October 21, 2022

All home games are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET as part of the league’s new partnership with Apple TV.

The club’s 34 matches are split evenly among home and away tilts.

FCC will play each of the 14 other Eastern Conference teams once at home and once away. It will also play six Western Conference teams in Houston, Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders, St. Louis CITY SC, Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

MLS competition will pause in July and August when FC Cincinnati will take part in the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup, pitting MLS and Liga MX clubs against each other.

FC Cincinnati will host two group stage matches and will also take part in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Full fixtures for those competitions will be announced at a later date.

FC Cincinnati's 2023 MLS schedule. (FC Cincinnati/Provided)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.