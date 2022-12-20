I-75 closed due to crash in Warren County
Multiple vehicles are involved, per OSP.
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Interstate 75 is closed in Warren County due to a crash, according to Warren County EMA.
The closure is just south of OH-122. It includes all lanes both northbound and all lanes but the right lane southbound, according to ODOT.
The crash happened sometime Tuesday evening. The interstate closure was made official at 5:08 p.m.
Northbound traffic is backed up nearly five miles down toward OH-129 in Liberty Township as of 5:45 p.m.
Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms a multi-vehicle crash with a semi truck on its side.
No word yet on injuries.
We will update this story as more information surfaces.
