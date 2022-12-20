Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

I-75 closed due to crash in Warren County

Multiple vehicles are involved, per OSP.
Northbound I-75 at mile-marker 32 is shut down after a crash involving a semi and several...
Northbound I-75 at mile-marker 32 is shut down after a crash involving a semi and several vehicles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Interstate 75 is closed in Warren County due to a crash, according to Warren County EMA.

The closure is just south of OH-122. It includes all lanes both northbound and all lanes but the right lane southbound, according to ODOT.

The crash happened sometime Tuesday evening. The interstate closure was made official at 5:08 p.m.

Northbound traffic is backed up nearly five miles down toward OH-129 in Liberty Township as of 5:45 p.m.

Police investigate a crash that shut down I-75 in Warren County.
Police investigate a crash that shut down I-75 in Warren County.(ODOT)

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms a multi-vehicle crash with a semi truck on its side.

No word yet on injuries.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pay bump is coming for people living on social security
Social Security checks set to increase
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Reds pitching legend Tom Browning dead at 62
The scene of a serious crash in Batavia Monday afternoon.
2 flown from Clermont County crash involving infant
Dangerously cold temperatures with subzero wind chills and accumulating snow are expected over...
First Alert Weather: Snow, dangerous cold coming for Christmas weekend
Cincinnati's Eden Park after a snowfall in December 2020.
Winter Storms: Dangerous cold, snow, wind gusts coming for Christmas

Latest News

WinterFest at Kings Island. (Photo courtesy of Kings Island)
Kings Island announces WinterFest closure due to winter storm threat
Police caution use of blue mailboxes during holiday season.
More than 500 checks stolen from mailbox found inside stolen SUV: Greenhills police
Pro-bono attorneys Jay Clark and David Hine talk with Ohio death-row inmate Elwood Jones during...
Death-row inmate, subject of ‘Accused’ podcast, granted new trial
Elwood Jones Press Conference