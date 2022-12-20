I-75 closed due to crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Interstate 75 is closed in Warren County due to a crash, according to Warren County EMA.

The closure is just south of OH-122. It includes all lanes both northbound and all lanes but the right lane southbound, according to ODOT.

The crash happened sometime Tuesday evening. The interstate closure was made official at 5:08 p.m.

Northbound traffic is backed up nearly five miles down toward OH-129 in Liberty Township as of 5:45 p.m.

Police investigate a crash that shut down I-75 in Warren County. (ODOT)

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms a multi-vehicle crash with a semi truck on its side.

No word yet on injuries.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

UPDATE: The right lane of I-75 South; all other lanes remain closed southbound, and all of I-75 North still closed. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) December 20, 2022

