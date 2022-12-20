Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say

The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found safely inside the vehicle.(NC State Highway Patrol)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – Troopers in North Carolina located a child kidnapping victim and another child who had been missing since May inside a car driving on an interstate highway Monday afternoon.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, a 5-year-old had been abducted in Rock Hill, S.C. and the abductor was believed to be heading to Virginia.

Troopers saw the suspected vehicle on I-85 in North Carolina, just north of Hillsborough and took the driver into custody.

The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found safely inside the vehicle.

According to State Highway Patrol, the children are under care of Orange County Child Protective Services and the suspect was turned over to the sheriff’s office for processing.

Authorities did not release the suspect’s name.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pay bump is coming for people living on social security
Social Security checks set to increase
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Reds pitching legend Tom Browning dead at 62
The scene of a serious crash in Batavia Monday afternoon.
2 flown from Clermont County crash involving infant
This is a 2013 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image...
Bengals’ Adam Zimmer died from chronic alcohol abuse
Dangerously cold temperatures with subzero wind chills and accumulating snow are expected over...
First Alert Weather: Snow, dangerous cold coming for Christmas weekend

Latest News

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Monday, Dec. 19, that he is banning the...
Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices
As power lines get cold and stiff, power outages more likely starting Friday.
Wind chills as low as -20º possible with 50mph wind gusts arriving Friday
A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Coroner: Cause of death still under investigation for missing Toledo teens found in burned home
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy visits front line, Putin praises troops in Kremlin