Kings Island announces WinterFest closure due to winter storm threat

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island will be closed Friday due to weather concerns as an arctic front approaches.

The front will bring unsafe wind chill temperatures and gusting winds, according to a park spokesperson.

FORECAST | Wind chills as low as -20º possible with 50mph wind gusts arriving Friday

“We always want to provide our guests with the best experience possible, and Friday’s weather will not allow that,” the spokesperson said.

Kings Island will operate as normal through Thursday and reopen Monday after the holiday weekend.

Those with admission tickets for Friday can use it any other day the park is open through Dec. 31, when WinterFest comes to a close.

Winterfest features more than five million lights, 20 rides, ice skating and the Winter Wonderland Parade as well as the Eiffel Tower turned into an enormous Christmas tree. Nineteen live shows are spread throughout the park.

