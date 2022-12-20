Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Kings Island announces WinterFest closure due to winter storm threat

WinterFest at Kings Island. (Photo courtesy of Kings Island)
WinterFest at Kings Island. (Photo courtesy of Kings Island)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island will be closed Friday due to weather concerns as an arctic front approaches.

The front will bring unsafe wind chill temperatures and gusting winds, according to a park spokesperson.

FORECAST | Wind chills as low as -20º possible with 50mph wind gusts arriving Friday

“We always want to provide our guests with the best experience possible, and Friday’s weather will not allow that,” the spokesperson said.

Kings Island will operate as normal through Thursday and reopen Monday after the holiday weekend.

Those with admission tickets for Friday can use it any other day the park is open through Dec. 31, when WinterFest comes to a close.

MORE | New ‘Adventure Port’ area coming to Kings Island in 2023

Winterfest features more than five million lights, 20 rides, ice skating and the Winter Wonderland Parade as well as the Eiffel Tower turned into an enormous Christmas tree. Nineteen live shows are spread throughout the park.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pay bump is coming for people living on social security
Social Security checks set to increase
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Reds pitching legend Tom Browning dead at 62
The scene of a serious crash in Batavia Monday afternoon.
2 flown from Clermont County crash involving infant
Dangerously cold temperatures with subzero wind chills and accumulating snow are expected over...
First Alert Weather: Snow, dangerous cold coming for Christmas weekend
Cincinnati's Eden Park after a snowfall in December 2020.
Winter Storms: Dangerous cold, snow, wind gusts coming for Christmas

Latest News

Northbound I-75 at mile-marker 32 is shut down after a crash involving a semi and several...
I-75 closed due to crash in Warren County
Police caution use of blue mailboxes during holiday season.
More than 500 checks stolen from mailbox found inside stolen SUV: Greenhills police
Pro-bono attorneys Jay Clark and David Hine talk with Ohio death-row inmate Elwood Jones during...
Death-row inmate, subject of ‘Accused’ podcast, granted new trial
Elwood Jones Press Conference