Last chance to visit Santa at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Santa is in town and there’s still time to see him at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens before he heads to the North Pole this weekend.

“Kids and animals look forward to seeing Santa every year during PNC Festival of Lights,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “Some first-time Santa visitors get a little shy around him, and that was the case with baby hippo Fritz when the big man dropped off presents for the hippos last week. The other hippos, elephants, red pandas, and Rico the porcupine happily tore into their gifts.”

Cincinnati Zoo advises that the best times to see the animals are earlier in the day. Indoor habitats such as World of the Insect, Manatee Springs and Night Hunters are best seen during evening hours.

“Santa will be gone, but there’s still plenty to do,” said Maynard. “It’s a great opportunity for those who receive memberships as a holiday gift to come out and see why PNC Festival of Lights is the best! It’s also a great destination for families that want to ring in the New Year before midnight!”

The last night to see Santa is Friday, Dec. 23.

PNC Festival of Lights will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and reopens on Dec 26. The festival runs through Jan. 8.

Before you plan your visit, check the Cincinnati Zoo website for hours of operation, which may change due to inclement weather.

