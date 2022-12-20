Contests
Man from North Pole faces murder charge in death of infant daughter

Authorities say 38-year-old Jeremy Tremaine Williams was indicted on charges that include second-degree murder. (Source: KTUU)
By Shannon Cole and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A 38-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury in the death of his newborn daughter in 2005.

KTUU reports that 38-year-old Jeremy Tremaine Williams, a former North Pole resident, was indicted on charges that include second-degree murder after authorities obtained new evidence regarding the child’s death.

According to the authorities in Alaska, Williams was left to care for his newborn daughter at his North Pole home on Jan. 6, 2005.

Williams’ wife reportedly found the 1-month-old child not in good health that evening and took the girl to a Fairbanks-area hospital.

Authorities said the child was quickly medevacked to Anchorage for treatment at Providence Hospital, but the child died the following day.

Alabama authorities said they found new evidence related to the child’s death while investigating a separate crime. This allowed the North Pole Police Department to reopen the 2005 case and file charges.

Williams is currently in police custody in Russell County, Alabama. He is facing charges in the death and sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl as well as the sexual abuse of another child.

If convicted, Williams faces up to 99 years imprisonment.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

