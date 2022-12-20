More than 500 checks stolen from mailbox found inside stolen SUV: Greenhills police

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - If your mail was undelivered from the Greenhills area, there’s a chance that the police may have it.

Springfield Township police found a stolen vehicle, and while searching the vehicle, they found more than 500 checks inside a backpack, according to Police Chief Neil R. Ferdelman.

Police say these checks were made out to companies for payments. Authorities were able to find out where the checks and bills were dropped off after contacting one of the businesses.

A woman who mailed the payments said she deposited them in the drive-up blue mailbox in front of the Greenhills Shopping Center early in the evening of Dec.16, police say. Police stated that the mail was stolen sometime between Dec 16. and Dec. 17.

A Dodge Durango was the vehicle used in the thefts, police said.

Since no suspects have been apprehended in the thefts, police say the thieves are likely to have a master mailbox key.

Because of this, Greenhills police warn residents not to use blue mail drop boxes, and to take mail to the nearest post office and deposit it inside. The nearest post office is located in Forest Park at 670 Northland Blvd.

Police ask that if anyone sees suspicious activity in the neighborhood to call Springfield Township police at 513-729-1300 immediately so they can respond while the act is occurring. To report a theft, call 513-825-2101.

