Police: 1 person arrested after allegedly stealing Bengals banner

This is an ongoing criminal investigation
The two suspects stole the Bengals banner from inside Paycor Stadium's parking garage.
The two suspects stole the Bengals banner from inside Paycor Stadium's parking garage.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police arrested one of the two suspects accused of stealing a Bengals banner Tuesday morning.

Zachary Nelson, 24, has been charged with breaking and entering and felony grand theft, Cincinnati police say.

The 20-by-8-foot banner was stolen a month ago from one of the Paycor Stadium garages.

Surveillance footage shows two suspects stealing the banner.

Police are still looking for a second suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

