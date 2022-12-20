Police: 1 person arrested after allegedly stealing Bengals banner

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police arrested one of the two suspects accused of stealing a Bengals banner Tuesday morning.

Zachary Nelson, 24, has been charged with breaking and entering and felony grand theft, Cincinnati police say.

The 20-by-8-foot banner was stolen a month ago from one of the Paycor Stadium garages.

Surveillance footage shows two suspects stealing the banner.

Have you seen a 20' by 8' Bengals banner hanging in a home, posted on social media, or for sale online?! Chances are it was stolen from Paycor Stadium & CPD is looking for the suspects responsible for the theft. If you have info please call Detective Jeff Ruberg at 513-352-5442. pic.twitter.com/PKQ95SezRh — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) November 17, 2022

Police are still looking for a second suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.