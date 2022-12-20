Police: 1 person arrested after allegedly stealing Bengals banner
This is an ongoing criminal investigation
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police arrested one of the two suspects accused of stealing a Bengals banner Tuesday morning.
Zachary Nelson, 24, has been charged with breaking and entering and felony grand theft, Cincinnati police say.
The 20-by-8-foot banner was stolen a month ago from one of the Paycor Stadium garages.
Surveillance footage shows two suspects stealing the banner.
Police are still looking for a second suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.