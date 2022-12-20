Teen becomes second person charged with murder in Roselawn shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager is now the second person facing murder charges in connection with the deadly Dec. 13 shooting in Roselawn.

Tejuan Johnson, 17, was arrested early Tuesday and charged with murder in the deaths of 15-year-old Nonaisha Jones and 19-year-old Logan Lawson, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Two days after the shooting killed two and injured another, police announced the surviving person, Jaylan Dubose, was arrested on murder charges.

Dubose, 18, and now Johnson face murder charges for the shooting that happened around 5 p.m. on Joyce Lane near the Roselawn Village Apartments, police explained.

Police have not announced a motive but court records show Jones and Lawson were fatally shot during an aggravated robbery.

Dubose and Jones were inside a vehicle committing an aggravated robbery of Lawson and a fourth person, who had not been identified yet, police wrote in a previous affidavit.

Police found Jones dead in the backseat of the vehicle.

As of last Wednesday, police said Dubose remained in the hospital recovering from injuries. He will eventually be transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center, according to police.

