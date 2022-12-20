West Chester firefighters rescue resident from burning home

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time in less than a week, West Chester firefighters rescued a resident from his burning home.

A second resident, a woman, escaped through a window of a manufactured home in the 9300 block of Canal Way, off Port Union Rialto Road, according to Barb Wilson, the township spokeswoman.

Happening Now: West Chester police and fire crews remain on scene of Canal Way mobile home fire that sent one resident to the hospital early Tuesday pic.twitter.com/zgz97PVYnj — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) December 20, 2022

The man and woman are husband and wife, according to initial emergency communication reports.

The man was taken to West Chester Hospital.

His condition was not immediately known, Wilson said.

The cause of the fire, which is now out, remains under investigation.

Late Friday night, fire crews pulled a 65-year-old man who was severely burned from his residence on Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

Dennis Bradbury died Saturday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to a coroner’s report released Monday.

