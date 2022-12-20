Contests
West Chester firefighters rescue resident from burning home

West Chester firefighters pulled a man from a burning mobile home early Tuesday in the 9300...
West Chester firefighters pulled a man from a burning mobile home early Tuesday in the 9300 block of Canal Way.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:37 AM EST
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time in less than a week, West Chester firefighters rescued a resident from his burning home.

A second resident, a woman, escaped through a window of a manufactured home in the 9300 block of Canal Way, off Port Union Rialto Road, according to Barb Wilson, the township spokeswoman.

The man and woman are husband and wife, according to initial emergency communication reports.

The man was taken to West Chester Hospital.

His condition was not immediately known, Wilson said.

The cause of the fire, which is now out, remains under investigation.

Late Friday night, fire crews pulled a 65-year-old man who was severely burned from his residence on Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

Dennis Bradbury died Saturday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to a coroner’s report released Monday.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

