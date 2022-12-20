Wind chills as low as -20º possible with 50mph wind gusts arriving Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rather calm weather on Tuesday and Wednesday will give way to four consecutive First Alert Weather Days as snow, wind and arctic air move into the Tri-State.

From 5 p.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Christmas Day, weather conditions in the area will be wet, windy and cold the FOX19 First Alert Team forecasts.

Moisture is moving in Wednesday night into Thursday with showers developing during the day. This will stay as rain through the daytime hours Thursday.

Temperatures plummet by about 40° from Thursday night into Friday as the rain becomes snow.

Chances for accumulating snow are increasing for Thursday night and Friday morning. While it is too soon to say how much snowfall the Tri-State will see, it looks to be a manageable amount of snow (a few inches at most), but roads will be slick with temperatures dropping into the single digits for Friday morning.

Be on alert for dangerous wind chills Friday as gusts could be as high as 50mph and wind chill values will drop to -20º or colder.

As power lines get cold and stiff, power outages are more likely starting Friday.

With snow either in the air or on the ground, visibility may be greatly reduced at times late Thursday night through Christmas Eve morning.

The most apparent impact of this system is the arctic air.

The very cold conditions will deliver near-zero low temperatures Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning, but with the aforementioned winds factored in, it will bring dangerous wind chills below zero.

There is a threat of wind-caused power outages starting Friday and going through Christmas Eve evening.

This arctic air mass will bring unseasonably cold conditions to the Tri-State, so now is a good time to double-check your furnace or other heating systems.

The cold air stays in place until the days following Christmas.

