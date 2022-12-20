Contests
Woman finds sick bald eagle in driveway

After finding a sick bald eagle, a woman in Georgetown County is making sure the bird gets treated. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina stepped outside to quite the surprise when she found a sick bald eagle in her driveway.

Noticing the bird was sick or injured, the woman took it to a Georgetown County fire station for help.

Fire crews said they then contacted the Center for Birds of Prey, a bird sanctuary in Awendaw.

The center agreed to take the bird in for evaluation and treatment, where it is recovering. Officials didn’t clarify what was wrong with the bird.

