1,500 jobs, new office tower coming to Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Medpace Holdings Inc. plans to add 1,500 jobs over the next six years in Cincinnati and invest $150 million to expand its offices and business operations, CEO Dr. August Troendle announced Wednesday.

Troendle said the expansion would be the biggest in the medical research company’s history.

“On our 30th anniversary, we are proud to continue our growth here in Cincinnati where we established Medpace with a vision of helping patients, families and communities by advancing new and better medical treatments,” said Medpace President Jesse Geiger.

The $150 million investment will be used to expand operations and office capacity at Medpace headquarters in Cincinnati’s Madisonville neighborhood by constructing a new building and parking garage that are expected to span 250,000 square feet of office space and add 1,000 new parking spaces.

The investment in infrastructure will allow Medpace to grow its employment in Ohio by nearly 80 percent and expand operations as a clinical contract research organization, according to the company.

The new jobs will generate $90 million in payroll over the next six years, according to Medpace.

“It’s impossible to overstate how groundbreaking a deal this is,” Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said.

And finally, this project is a great example of the exemplary work by our Department of Community and Economic Development.



Our City employees have stepped up again and again to achieve game-changing growth like today’s, and we’re lucky to have such a talented team. — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) December 21, 2022

Pureval said the jobs represent the biggest commitment to job creation in Cincinnati since REDI Cincinnati was formed in 2014 and will help attract “young, diverse talent” to the city.

“The Medpace expansion is a big deal for Ohio and the Cincinnati region,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “This expansion further solidifies the region as a bio-medical leader and serves as a biotech talent magnet for the region as thousands of high-paying careers develop in this sector of the economy.”

Dozens of local employees attended the press conference where the announcement was made during a press conference at Medpace headquarters at 5400 Medpace Way attended by Husted, representatives from JobsOhio, REDI and Mayor Pureval.

“We started the year with a major jobs announcement and we’re ending the year with one here at Medpace!”

-Lt. Governor Jon Husted

1,500 new jobs

$150 million expansion

Founded in 1992, Medpace helps biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies operate clinical trials and provide development expertise to enable products to enter the global market.

The company became a publicly traded company in August 2016 and now has more than 5,000 employees across 40 countries with annual revenues of just over $1.4 billion, according to the company.

