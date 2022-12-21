Contests
Amber Alert up second day in Ohio for abducted 5-month-old

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio Amber Alert remains in effect Thursday for a 5-month-old abducted late Monday in Columbus.

The alert was issued early Tuesday morning for Kasson Thomass and his twin brother Kyair Thomas.

Kyair was found safe at Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement officials across the state are continuing to search for Kasson and the woman suspected in the abduction, 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson.

“Right now, our concern is to get the baby,” Columbus Chief of Police Elaine Bryant said at a news conference Tuesday. “We want to make sure that Kasson is safe. That is our number one priority. Clearly, we are concerned about everything, but we want to make sure that we bring that baby home to their family.”

Columbus police also are looking into why their request to the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 11:37 p.m. Monday for a statewide Amber Alert didn’t go out until nearly two hours later, at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday.

Chief Bryant said at the news conference “there was a lapse of communication from the executive level.”

Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins(Source: Columbus police)

Columbus police posted photos of Jackson and the stolen car. They say the photos were taken Tuesday when she stopped at a Huber Heights gas station to ask an employee for money.

The black, 2010 Honda Accord that authorities say they think was stolen by Jackson from the infants’ mother may have been involved since it was taken in an accident. The vehicle now has heavy left-side damage and purple paint on it.

The stolen vehicle with Ohio license plate M965246 now has a missing front bumper. There also is a dent on the left rear quarter panel with a torn temp tag on the rear, police say.

The Honda’s VIN number is 1HGCP2F30AA031252.

Jackson is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 130 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Sexual Assault Detective Martin at 614-645-4701, ext. 2235; or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

