Another family alleges UC Hospital misplaces remains

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another family is coming forward with allegations claiming UC Medical Center misplaced the remains of their stillborn child.

Tori Royston says UC Medical Center misplaced the remains of her stillborn baby girls in early November.

She is now waiting for DNA tests to confirm if the remains the medical center staff found this week are that of her twin girls.

Royston says there’s a lot that isn’t sitting right with her.

“I’m still questioning how could they have been missing,” says Royston. “Are they supposed to go straight to a freezer, or to pathology? Should maybe two nurses sign off that they even made it somewhere? I still have questions that I need answered.”

This is a similar experience to what Amber Morris says she had to deal with.

Morris’s daughter, Chaney, was stillborn, and her son Lunken died shortly after birth at UC Medical Center in September 2015.

Morris told FOX19 NOW on Tuesday that the hospital also misplaced the remains of her children.

“We were waiting to receive their cremated remains, and we ended up getting a call that they misplaced him,” Morris recalls. “And they were searching for him all over. They searched Rumpke. I watched on the news as they searched the landfill for him. I was a mess.”

More than seven years later, Lunken’s remains are nowhere to be found.

Morris joins Royston in calling for UC Medical Center’s management to re-evaluate their policies and implement major changes to keep other families from experiencing their heartbreak.

UC Health has not responded to FOX19 NOW when asked about possible police changes.

