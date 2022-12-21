Bearcats nab former SEC quarterback in transfer portal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Emory Jones, a former University of Florida and Arizona State quarterback, will transfer to the University of Cincinnati.

Jones will play his sixth year of eligibility with the Bearcats in 2023.

“We felt we needed to go out and try to get a player that has a lot of experience and has played a lot of big-time ball,” UC Head Coach Scott Satterfield said, “and Emory Jones fits that.”

The Georgia-native spent four years at UF before transferring last year to ASU.

In his one year with the Sun Devils, he threw for 1,533 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions, completing just shy of 63 percent of his passes.

He was injured in the sixth game of the season against Washington and did not return. He started the following week against Stanford and lost. ASU went with the backup, Trenton Bourguet, the rest of the season.

Jones started all 13 games at UF in 2021, completing 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,734 yards with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Whether Jones will start for the Bearcats in 2023 remains unclear. Evan Prater will enter his junior year with sophomore eligibility.

The talented high-school quarterback led Wyoming to a state title but has so far proved outmatched against college competition.

His poor showing in the Fenway Bowl (7/15 for 83 yards and a touchdown) did nothing to quell doubts about his ability as a passer.

It’s inarguably important for Satterfield to have a proven commodity at the position given the awkward nature of his hiring and the successful tenure of his predecessor, current Wisconsin Head Coach Luke Fickell.

Satterfield on Emory Jones and next season:



