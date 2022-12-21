Bengals starting tight end preparing to play against New England

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hayden Hurst wants to play against the Patriots on Saturday.

The Bengals starting tight end went down with a calf injury on Halloween against the Cleveland Browns.

He joined an injured list that grew more crowded by the week. The Bengals were a team of walking wounded coming into last Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay.

Several more injuries suffered in that game have prompted serious concerns about the team’s depth at defensive end and cornerback.

Hurst’s potential return could allay some of those concerns. He practiced in a limited capacity for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, a positive sign following several weeks where he did not practice at all.

Hurst said multiple times in the locker room Wednesday he is preparing to play on Saturday, adding he would do just about anything to get back on the field.

“Sitting in the training room sucks. Every single opportunity, I want to be out there for it, I want to help this team. This team has done incredible things for me. I just want to be able to give back,” Hurst said.

He continued of the 2022 Bengals: “Resilient group, man. We’re very talented all across the board. This team is deep. This team believes. It doesn’t really matter who it is, it’s always the ‘next man up’ mentality, and the guys behind the starters, or whoever it is, they’re going to carry the troch. I’m proud to be on this team. I’m proud of this group. I’m proud of the tight end room and the offense. It’s just a great place to be. "

Hurst has developed into a reliable intermediate threat in the passing game, hailing in 48 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns so far in 2022.

He registered a season-high 57 yards on six receptions in the Bengals’ Nov. 27 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The 29-year-old South Carolina product came to the Bengals after two years each with the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons. He is playing on a one-year contract.

Second-year tight end Mitch Wilcox has filled in in Hurst’s absence. He caught his first career touchdown last week against the Bucs to seal the Bengals’ astonishing come-from-behind win.

"I want to be out there and help this team."



Hayden Hurst was limited a second straight day (along with Trey Hendrickson, Mike Hilton and CTB).



Hayden Hurst was limited a second straight day (along with Trey Hendrickson, Mike Hilton and CTB).

