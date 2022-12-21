Butler County’s auditor guilty of felony public corruption charge, acquitted on 4 others

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is guilty of a felony public corruption charge, unlawful interest in a public contract, that will force him to step down after he was just re-elected last month.

Reynolds, 53, of Liberty Township, now faces six to 18 months in jail.

The jury deliberated for about eight hours Wednesday before returning the guilty verdict and acquitting him on the other four charges.

Reynolds was accused by the state of using his public office for personal gain for himself and his family.

The charge he was convicted on relates to his proposal for Lakota Local Schools to use public money that his office returns to communities and school districts annually to build a golf academy on private property at Four Bridges golf course.

Reynolds is a longtime resident of the Four Bridges subdivision and a member of its golf course east of Interstate 75 off Butler Warren and Bethany roads. At the time Reynolds made the request, one of his daughters also was on the golf team.

The charges Reynolds was found not guilty of were related to the development of his father’s property and accusations from an elderly neighbor who filed a civil suit last year, alleging Reyolds interfered with his land deals:

One count of bribery, a third-degree felony

Two other counts of unlawful interest in a public contract, both fourth-degree felonies

One count of unlawful use of authority, a first-degree misdemeanor

Reynolds’ defense lost a motion for acquittal Monday afternoon and then rested Tuesday morning after calling just one witness to the stand: his father, Raymond Reynolds.

Reynolds, who has pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence since day one, did not testify on his own behalf.

His attorney has repeatedly called the charges false and politically motivated.

Reynolds was just re-elected last month. He was endorsed in the May Republican primary by the Butler County Republican Party despite the criminal charges and won then, too.

Butler County long has been a Republican stronghold that widely supported President Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020.

The Butler County Republican Party is now required under state law to choose his replacement between five and 45 days after he leaves his seat.

It’s not quite clear when that might be.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost have repeatedly called for Reynolds to resign.

He remained in office since his February indictment, serving in the elected position he has held since he was appointed in 2008 and has continued to collect his salary.

The county treasurer says he will be paid $108,362 this year.

Now that he has been found guilty, once Reynolds is officially convicted at sentencing, the county and/or state can ask him to repay his salary and the benefits he received since he was indicted.

Recent sweeping criminal justice law changes recently passed by both Ohio’s House and Senate that are now awaiting final approval from Gov. Mike DeWine make it easier for offenders to have fourth and fifth-degree non-violent felonies expunged.

If DeWine signs Senate Bill 288 into law, Reynolds could apply to have the fourth-degree felony expunged from his record after 10 years and would then be eligible to run for public office again in Ohio.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation began investigating Reynolds in late August 2021 after FOX19 NOW reported he was seeking - at times using his county elected office email account - more than $1 million in public money for road improvements on Hamilton Mason Road in West Chester as he facilitated the sale of his parents’ property into a $20 million senior residential complex.

Yost appointed a veteran prosecutor from his office to oversee the case, Special Prosecutor Brad Tammaro.

Reynolds’ attorney, Chad Ziepfel, disputed all of the allegations, arguing that his client’s position as county auditor gave him zero control over the zoning processes.

Reynolds did speak at public meetings at the county and township levels about what he thought was best for the area, but all residents are permitted to and he did not ask for special treatment, according to his attorney.

“Nobody from the Butler County Planning Commission is going to say that Mr. Reynolds tried to use his position as county auditor to improperly influence their vote,” Ziepfel declared during his opening statement last week.

“Nobody from the Liberty Township Zoning Commission is going to say that Mr. Reynolds tried to use his position as county auditor to improperly influence their vote.”

Both the prosecution and defense agreed Reynolds did propose Lakota school district take its portion of unused real estate tax money that the auditor’s office receives annually from the state and then returns to communities and schools to build a golf academy at the private Four Bridges Country Club where Reynolds is a member and whose daughter’s golf team could use to train in the winter months.

Reynolds’ office returned $459,498 to Lakota in 2017, the year Reynolds made the golf academy proposal to the district, according to a news release on the auditor’s website.

“You can’t use public money to build a private building on private property,” Tammaro told the jury last week.

Reynolds’s attorney said it was just an idea, and Lakota’s attorneys said tax dollars could not be used that way.

“And that’s it the idea just died,” Ziepfel explained to the jury. “Nobody made any threats. Nobody said, ‘If you don’t do this, I’m not going to give you that refund in the future.’”

