Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Casey White and Vicky White’s romance and jailbreak inspire new movie

The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.
The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.(WAAY, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By WAAY Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The tragic relationship between convicted murderer Casey White and prison guard Vicky White has been made into a movie.

The film titled “Prisoner of Love” is on the streaming platform Tubi and stars Nicholle Tom and Adam Mayfield as the couple.

The two Whites, who coincidentally had the same last name, made national headlines when they went on the run for 11 days earlier this year.

When authorities caught up to them, Vicky White had numerous self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

She later died of what the Indiana Coroner’s Officer deemed a suicide.

Casey White was taken into custody and charged. He is being held in an Alabama correctional facility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mangled remains of a car caught up in a crash on I-75 Tuesday night in Warren County.
Woman killed, 7 injured in sprawling I-75 crash
Madison Miller rescued 5-year-old Bluebell – a lab mix – back in London and had fears of flying...
Family’s dog accidentally flown to Saudi Arabia instead of Nashville
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert: Abducted 5-month-old boy believed to be in danger
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
Dangerously cold temperatures with subzero wind chills and accumulating snow are expected over...
First Alert Weather: Snow, dangerous cold coming for Christmas weekend

Latest News

The Lincoln Recreation Center in the West End has served before as a warming center during...
Cincinnati announces warming center locations
Police describe the stabbing death of a man in Toronto as a "swarming" attack.
8 teenage girls charged in stabbing death of man in Canada
Police are charging 8 teenage girls as young as 13 years old who they say stabbed a man to death.
8 teenage girls charged with killing man in Canada
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Hallmark Channel to film Christmas movie at historic Biltmore Estate
Retired NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski made a surprise visit to Shriners Children’s New England...
Rob Gronkowski surprises patients at Shriners Children’s New England