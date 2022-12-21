Contests
Cincinnati announces warming center locations

The Lincoln Recreation Center in the West End has served before as a warming center during extreme cold.
The Lincoln Recreation Center in the West End has served before as a warming center during extreme cold.(Source: WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The city of Cincinnati converts its 23 recreation centers into warming centers as needed to give the public a refuge from the brutal cold.

That’s still the plan with a dangerous winter storm expected to reach the Tri-State starting Thursday.

All 23 will be open as warming centers during regular business hours Thursday and Friday and 16 of also will provide shelter from the cold Saturday on Christmas Eve Day.

Hours will vary and can be found here.

The facilities are normally closed on Christmas Day so it was a bit of a scramble earlier Wednesday for top city officials to coordinate staffing to open at least one.

City Manager Sheryl Long said she also reached out earlier Wednesday to Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Alutto to see if the county has any ideas of places where the city can move people into makeshift warming centers on Christmas Day.

Later Wednesday, the city announced it will now open the rec center in Corryville on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The city manager and Vice Mayor Jan Michele Kearney both tell FOX19 NOW they are more than willing to volunteer at the recreation centers with their relatives if needed.

“I will be happy to come in along with my family,” Long said.

During a snow event, the city’s Customer Service Center maintains various staffing levels up to 24 hours a day to assist with operations, police, fire, and service requests.

Road crews work 12-hour days.

A new pilot program in the city that launched earlier this year, Alterative Response to Crisis (ARC), will be out during the winter storm and check on the homeless and other at-risk residents unless the ice and cold become too dangerous, Long said.

