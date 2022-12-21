Contests
Concern grows for homeless as NWS warns of extremely rare ‘flash freeze’

Temperatures could freefall 35 degrees early Friday morning.
By Courtney King
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati’s homeless shelters are planning ahead to help those experiencing homelessness ahead of Thursday’s expected winter storm.

The front of arctic air has NWS meteorologists concerned about the potential for a flash freeze. Temperatures may dip as much as 35 degrees in a six-hour span early Friday morning, which is close to unprecedented.

The Tri-State has experienced flash freezes of 35 degrees just three times since 1948, according to NWS data.

People were already lined up outside the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky Tuesday night to get one of the shelter’s 68 beds.

Staff say preparations for the winter storm have been ongoing for several days, but they still need winter gear like coats and hats.

“We started having those conversations last week, said Executive Director Kim Webb. “We started stockpiling donations for things we are going to hand out.”

Webb says the worst thing anyone can do out in this sort of weather is be outside sleeping alone.

Staff members have been out in the community speaking with homeless people to ensure they have a plan in case the shelter, which has been at capacity for months, cannot house them.

That includes making phone calls on their behalf to other shelters in the region.

But Webb wants people to know the shelter will be open during the day for daytime shower and laundry and so people can come take a break from the cold. They also have snacks and phone chargers as well as winter gear.

“We have coats in the foyer and we have all the winter gear,” she said. “Socks, scarfs, hats, gloves, hand warmers and things will all be out there for someone to walk in to get those needs that they have.”

The shelter is still accepting clothing donations as well as gift cards to fast food restaurants and cash donations at its West 13th Street location.

