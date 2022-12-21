Crash closes part of Colerain Avenue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Colerain Avenue is shut down at Shepherd Creek Road and Blue Spruce Road until further notice due to an overnight crash.

A vehicle damaged a utility pole and downed some power lines, which knocked out service to about 300 Duke Energy customers in the area, according to the utility.

Crews with the township and utility are on the scene working to clear this and reopen the road as soon as possible, dispatchers say.

BREAKING NOW: This section of Colerain Avenue will be shut down indefinitely this morning, until Duke Energy crews can remove downed power lines, due to a car crash, taking out one of their power poles. Stay tuned for updates this morning @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/mQy72iz67H — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) December 21, 2022

