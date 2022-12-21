Contests
Crash closes part of Colerain Avenue

Colerain Avenue is shut down at Shepherd Creek Road and Blue Spruce Road until further notice...
Colerain Avenue is shut down at Shepherd Creek Road and Blue Spruce Road until further notice due to an overnight crash. A vehicle damaged a utility pole and downed some power lines, which knocked out service to about 300 Duke Energy customers in the area, according to the utility.(WLUC)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Colerain Avenue is shut down at Shepherd Creek Road and Blue Spruce Road until further notice due to an overnight crash.

A vehicle damaged a utility pole and downed some power lines, which knocked out service to about 300 Duke Energy customers in the area, according to the utility.

Crews with the township and utility are on the scene working to clear this and reopen the road as soon as possible, dispatchers say.

