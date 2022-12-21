Duke Energy encourages customers to plan ahead for power outages

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Due to the mix of below-freezing temperatures and high winds expected this holiday weekend, Duke Energy urges customers to be prepared in case of extended power outages.

Duke Energy says its line workers, damage assessors and vegetation crews are ready to respond to outages, and here are ways you and your family can also be prepared before the storm:

Replenish your pantry and emergency supply kit with enough supplies to last two weeks. This includes medicines, water, nonperishable foods and other things that may be hard to find once a storm hits.

Keep a portable radio or an NOAA weather radio to monitor weather forecasts and updates from state and local officials.

Charge cell phones and other electronic devices before the storm. Portable chargers are handy, but remember to keep them fully charged.

Check on your loved ones.

If you have pets and need to evacuate your home, arrange to stay at evacuation shelters that accept pets, a pet-friendly hotel or with friends or family.

After the storm, Duke Energy says its crews will work diligently to restore power to impacted communities as soon as possible. For your safety, Duke Energy advises the following:

Stay away from fallen or sagging power lines, because they may be energized. Also steer clear of anything that could be in contact with the lines, such as trees and limbs.

If a power line falls across a car that you are in, stay in the car. If you feel that you’re in an immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear out of the car. Make sure that no part of your body is in contact with the car when your feet touch the ground.

Ohio and Kentucky customers can report power outages by calling 1-800-543-5599.

Sign up online to receive status updates on power outages in your area at Duke Energy’s website , or by texting REG to 57801.

If you use generators, Duke Energy suggests that you follow the manufacturer’s guidelines and instructions. Do not operate more appliances and equipment than its output can handle.

Due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, never use a generator indoors or in attached garages.

Keep watching FOX19 NOW for the latest from our weather team and be sure to download our free Weather App.

You can customize it to receive the latest alerts on weather conditions in your area.

Download our free weather app here: (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.