Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Duke Energy encourages customers to plan ahead for power outages

Duke Energy preparing for winter storm.
Duke Energy preparing for winter storm.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Due to the mix of below-freezing temperatures and high winds expected this holiday weekend, Duke Energy urges customers to be prepared in case of extended power outages.

First Alert Weather Days: Dangerous Winter Storm Coming

Duke Energy says its line workers, damage assessors and vegetation crews are ready to respond to outages, and here are ways you and your family can also be prepared before the storm:

  • Replenish your pantry and emergency supply kit with enough supplies to last two weeks. This includes medicines, water, nonperishable foods and other things that may be hard to find once a storm hits.
  • Keep a portable radio or an NOAA weather radio to monitor weather forecasts and updates from state and local officials.
  • Charge cell phones and other electronic devices before the storm. Portable chargers are handy, but remember to keep them fully charged.
  • Check on your loved ones.
  • If you have pets and need to evacuate your home, arrange to stay at evacuation shelters that accept pets, a pet-friendly hotel or with friends or family.
Visit FOX 19′s site often to follow closings and delays in your area.

After the storm, Duke Energy says its crews will work diligently to restore power to impacted communities as soon as possible. For your safety, Duke Energy advises the following:

  • Stay away from fallen or sagging power lines, because they may be energized. Also steer clear of anything that could be in contact with the lines, such as trees and limbs.
  • If a power line falls across a car that you are in, stay in the car. If you feel that you’re in an immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear out of the car. Make sure that no part of your body is in contact with the car when your feet touch the ground.
  • Ohio and Kentucky customers can report power outages by calling 1-800-543-5599.
  • Sign up online to receive status updates on power outages in your area at Duke Energy’s website, or by texting REG to 57801.

If you use generators, Duke Energy suggests that you follow the manufacturer’s guidelines and instructions. Do not operate more appliances and equipment than its output can handle.

Due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, never use a generator indoors or in attached garages.

Keep watching FOX19 NOW for the latest from our weather team and be sure to download our free Weather App.

You can customize it to receive the latest alerts on weather conditions in your area.

Download our free weather app here:
Download our free weather app here:(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mangled remains of a car caught up in a crash on I-75 Tuesday night in Warren County.
Woman killed, 7 injured in sprawling I-75 crash
Madison Miller rescued 5-year-old Bluebell – a lab mix – back in London and had fears of flying...
Family’s dog accidentally flown to Saudi Arabia instead of Nashville
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert: Abducted 5-month-old boy believed to be in danger
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
Carman Kelly said she absolutely loves her job. Even standing for hours at a time, there’s no...
82-year-old Walmart employee gets major financial help after viral TikTok video

Latest News

Another family alleges UC Hospital misplaces remains
Another family alleges UC Hospital misplaces remains
Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Bearcats nab former SEC quarterback in transfer portal
The current Medpace Campus in Madison Square.
1,500 jobs, new office tower coming to Cincinnati neighborhood
Northside Santa house
Northside Santa house