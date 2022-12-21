First Alert Weather Days: Dangerous winter storm coming

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dangerous, major winter storm with snow, arctic air and gusty, subzero winds that will impact travel and could cause power outages is headed for the Tri-State just in time for Christmas.

FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days will be in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Sunday on Christmas Day,

It all starts as rain Thursday which will change to snow Thursday night.

Most parts of the Tri-State will see 1-3 inches of snow before dawn Friday. Areas to the west could wind up with 2-4 inches.

The real concern with this storm will be the rapidly dropping temperatures overnight as the arctic cold front takes hold, from the 40s into the 20s to the single digits by 7 a.m.

At the same time, high winds that could gust up to 50 mph will come in with this arctic air, bringing subzero wind chills that could fall as low as -30.

This dangerous combination could bring flash-freezing on roads and other surfaces.

It will definitely impact travel and could lead to damage with downed trees and power lines and power outages. You’ll want to bring in any inflatable holiday yard decorations or expect those to blow away.

These bitterly cold conditions will bring near-zero low temperatures and dangerous wind chills below zero as Christmas Eve Day dawns on Saturday morning and again on Sunday morning on Christmas Day.

FIRST ALERT: Today is quiet with clouds increasing and seasonable highs. However, rain moves in late tonight into Thursday (even some sleet or rain/snow mix can't be ruled out initially) ahead BIG changes. More on @FOX19 NOW! #cincywx #BRRR #snOMG #Windy pic.twitter.com/9cFPlVI5Ip — Ethan Emery (@EthanEmeryWX) December 21, 2022

Thursday through Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. Expect freezing weather throughout the week. (WXIX)

Expect travel delays with slick, icy roads at any time Thursday night through Christmas Day on Sunday.

With snow either in the air or on the ground, visibility may be greatly reduced at times late Thursday night through Christmas Eve morning.

As a result of the approaching weather, Decatur County is under a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

This eventually could extend to include more of the Tri-State.

There is a threat of wind-caused power outages starting Friday and going through Christmas Eve evening.

This arctic air mass will bring unseasonably cold conditions to the Tri-State, so now is a good time to double-check your furnace or other heating systems.

The cold air stays in place until the days following Christmas.

The Tri-State is forecast to experience the coldest air in nearly four years. Friday and Saturday will be dangerously cold. (WXIX)

The cold temps can also present problems for road crews and drivers.

Ohio Department of Transportation Press Secretary Matt Bruning says even though crews can’t put anything on the roads ahead of time, they will be staged along the highway ready to start treating as soon as the snow starts flying.

When temps fall below 20 degrees, salt becomes less effective on the roadway.

ODOT can add other chemicals or even beet juice in with the salt mix but it makes melting that ice and snow even more difficult.

Given what we know now, Bruning and other crews say it’s important to plan ahead.. and prepare for slick roads and low visibility.

Use your flashers, and leave plenty of space between other cars and especially the snow plows.

“The best thing is to plan ahead,” said Bruning. “Allow extra time, plenty of extra time. You’re going to see those hazardous conditions out there, you’re going to have to slow down, you’re going to have to allow yourself a lot of extra time to reach your destination. Just plan ahead accordingly and we feel if you do that you’ll reach your destination safely.”

Road crews prep for winter storms

