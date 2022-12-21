‘I don’t want to lose 1 person to this arctic front:’ Beshear declares state of emergency

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning in response to the dangerously cold temperatures traveling toward Kentucky and the rest of the Tri-State.

The winter storm is expected to hit the Tri-State area on Thursday with rain that will soon turn to snow, temperatures that could drop as low as -30 degrees and even winds that could blow up to 50 mph.

“Temperatures will not be above freezing until Monday or Tuesday,” Beshear emphasized.

The governor encourages Kentuckians traveling on Thursday to get to their destination by the middle of the day to beat bad road conditions.

Currently, the wind chill in Eastern Kentucky will be cold enough to cause frostbite and hypothermia, Beshear warned. Another potentially fatal natural disaster the area is forced to face again.

“Eastern Kentucky, where we’ve got a lot of people that are sheltered out there in travel trailers, [and] other areas [are] going to get very cold,” the governor said.

Temperatures are expected to rest between -10 and -20 degrees in the region.

The Beshear Administration requested that every county will need to allocate at least one heating shelter for those in need for a prolonged period.

Other safety measures mentioned:

Making a vehicle safety kit with blankets, gloves, a hat and a flashlight.

Having a backup heat source in mind if the power goes out.

Knowing where the heating shelters are located.

“This is going to be really dangerous… After tornadoes, floods, pandemics and multiple ice storms in these last 3 years, I don’t want to lose one person to this arctic front coming through,” Beshear said. “We’ve been through too many natural disasters, we’ve been through too much and we’ve lost far too many people.”

In addition to the safety of Kentuckians, Beshear also signed an executive order that will prevent price gouging on overpriced goods and services, which includes:

Gas

Food

Medical supplies

Heating oil for homes

Emergency supplies

Direct health care services

The Kentucky National Guard has also begun positioning assets to help with rescues during the winter storm.

