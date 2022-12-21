Contests
Law enforcement shuts down I-71 section after chase ends

Ohio State Highway Patrol says a police chase came to an end in the area near mile-marker 32.
Ohio State Highway Patrol says a police chase came to an end in the area near mile-marker 32.(OHGO)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An area of northbound and southbound I-71 in Turtlecreek Township is being blocked off by law enforcement.

Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show officers have traffic stopped in both directions near the Jeremiah-Morrow Bridge rest area.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says a police chase came to an end in the area near mile-marker 32. Troopers said the chase did not end in a crash.

People are asked to avoid the area.

