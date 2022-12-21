Law enforcement shuts down I-71 section after chase ends

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An area of northbound and southbound I-71 in Turtlecreek Township is being blocked off by law enforcement.

Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show officers have traffic stopped in both directions near the Jeremiah-Morrow Bridge rest area.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says a police chase came to an end in the area near mile-marker 32. Troopers said the chase did not end in a crash.

People are asked to avoid the area.

UPDATE: I-71 is now CLOSED in BOTH directions near the Jeremiah-Morrow bridge rest areas for police action. Use alternate routes, and check https://t.co/d4Hx8bS7im for updates. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) December 21, 2022

