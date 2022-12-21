Contests
Quiet Wednesday ahead of First Alert Weather Days into the holiday weekend

Tracking impactful weather from Thursday night through Christmas Sunday.
First Alert Weather Days Christmas week
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Partly cloudy skies in the morning followed by mostly cloudy skies later in the day. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

From Thursday at 5 p.m. through Christmas Day at 5 p.m., the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team have issued First Alert Weather Days due to what will likely be impactful weather conditions in the tri-state.

Moisture is moving in Wednesday night into Thursday. Showers will develop during the day Thursday. This will stay as rain through the daytime hours Thursday. Thursday night temperatures plummet as rain changes over to snow and stays as snow Friday.

Chances for accumulating snow are increasing for Thursday night and Friday morning. While snowfall will be light, because temperatures drop so quickly after midnight THU-FRI, flash freezing manageable will cause icy spots from Friday morning into Friday afternoon. Most areas in the FOX19 NOW viewing area will get from <1″ to as much as 2″.

Look for dangerously cold wind chills Friday as gusts could be as high as 50mph and wind chill values will drop to -30º in spots. With snow either in the air or on the ground, visibility may be greatly reduced at times Thursday late night through Christmas Eve morning.

In addition because power lines get very stiff in very cold air, gusty winds often have the potential for numerous power outages.

The most apparent impact from this system is the Arctic air. The very cold conditions will deliver near-zero low temperatures Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning - but with the aforementioned winds factored in, it will bring dangerous wind chills below zero.

This Arctic air mass will bring unseasonably cold conditions to the Tri-State, so now is a good time to double-check your furnace or other heating systems. The cold air stays in place until the days following Christmas. For now, stay tuned to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team as we get closer.

