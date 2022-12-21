Second fatal fire in West Chester in less than a week

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time in less than a week, a West Chester resident has died after firefighters rescued him from a house fire.

Arnold Little, 64, was pronounced dead at West Chester Hospital at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, shortly after firefighters pulled him from his home in the 9300 block of Canal Way, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

This comes as annual residential fire deaths are at their highest number statewide since 2013 with 139 so far this year and several days to go before 2022 ends, the State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms.

Little’s wife called 911 before escaping through a bedroom window. She told authorities her husband was still inside, in the living room, and she could not get to him, according to a recording of the 911 call released by a township spokeswoman.

Late Friday night, fire crews pulled a 65-year-old man who was severely burned from his residence on Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

Dennis Bradbury died Saturday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to a coroner’s report released Monday.

So far this year in Ohio, 139 people died in residential fires, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

That’s the highest number of annual residential fire deaths since at least 2013.

