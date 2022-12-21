First Alert Weather Days: Major winter storm headed for Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A major winter storm with snow, an arctic cold front and gusty, subzero winds is headed for the Tri-State just in time for Christmas.

FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days will be in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Sunday on Christmas Day,

It all starts as rain Thursday that will change to snow late Thursday night. Temperatures will free-fall from the 40s into the 20s to the single digits by 7 a.m. Friday with subzero wind chills anywhere from -20 to -25.

Thursday through Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. Expect freezing weather throughout the week. (WXIX)

While it is too soon to say how much snowfall the Tri-State will see, the FOX19 NOW Weather Team says it looks to be a manageable amount of snow (a few inches at most), but roads will be slick with temperatures dropping into the single digits for Friday morning.

Snowfall totals will be roughly 1 to 3″ with some spots slightly less and an isolated total above 3″ is possible.

With snow either in the air or on the ground, visibility may be greatly reduced at times late Thursday night through Christmas Eve morning.

As a result of the approaching weather, Decatur County is under a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. This eventually could extend to include more of the Tri-State.

The most apparent impact of this system is the arctic air.

Bitter cold conditions will deliver near-zero low temperatures Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning, but with the aforementioned winds factored in, it will bring dangerous wind chills below zero.

Winds will gust 40 to 50 mph on Friday making it feel like -25 to -30.

There is a threat of wind-caused power outages starting Friday and going through Christmas Eve evening.

This arctic air mass will bring unseasonably cold conditions to the Tri-State, so now is a good time to double-check your furnace or other heating systems.

The cold air stays in place until the days following Christmas.

The Tri-State is forecast to experience the coldest air in nearly four years. Friday and Saturday will be dangerously cold. (WXIX)

The cold temps can also present problems for road crews and drivers.

Ohio Department of Transportation Press Secretary Matt Bruning says even though crews can’t put anything on the roads ahead of time, they will be staged along the highway ready to start treating as soon as the snow starts flying.

When temps fall below 20 degrees, salt becomes less effective on the roadway.

ODOT can add other chemicals or even beet juice in with the salt mix but it makes melting that ice and snow even more difficult.

Given what we know now, Bruning and other crews say it’s important to plan ahead.. and prepare for slick roads and low visibility.

Use your flashers, and leave plenty of space between other cars and especially the snow plows.

“The best thing is to plan ahead,” said Bruning. “Allow extra time, plenty of extra time. You’re going to see those hazardous conditions out there, you’re going to have to slow down, you’re going to have to allow yourself a lot of extra time to reach your destination. Just plan ahead accordingly and we feel if you do that you’ll reach your destination safely.”

Road crews prep for winter storms

