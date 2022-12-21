Bengals could get key pass rusher back against New England

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor updated the team’s injury situation heading into Saturday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Taylor, speaking Tuesday due to the short week, left open the possibility that defensive end Trey Hendrickson could suit up for the game.

“We’ll see how he gets through the week,” Taylor said of Hendrickson’s progress. “With a lot of our guys, we’re trending toward being optimistic. But we want to see some practice.”

Hendrickson told reporters earlier Tuesday his wrist is “getting better every day,” according to ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Hendrickson suffered a reported wrist fracture against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 11. At the time, he ranked second in the NFL in quarterback pressures, behind only Myles Garrett of the Browns.

Taylor said of Hendrickson, “He’s really smart. He does a really good job of studying his opponents. He’s relentless, absolutely relentless. He’s strong. He’s quick. And then you add in his football IQ on top of that and it makes a really dangerous player.”

Hendrickson and starting tight end Hayden Hurst, who went down against the Kansas City Chiefs, were listed as “limited” on the Bengals’ Tuesday injury report.

Fellow pass rusher Sam Hubbard is expected to miss at least two weeks with a calf injury he aggravated last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“We’ll see,” Taylor said of Hubbard’s health. “I think with all these guys we’ve got tot see where we’re at through the week ad then make decisions as we get loser to game time.”

Backup defensive ends Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample, a pair of second-year players, filled in against the Bucs and are expected to do so again against the Patriots.

The Bengals’ defense is also dangerously thin at cornerback after rookie Cam Taylor-Brit went down with what Taylor described as a “stinger” against Tampa Bay. Allan George was promoted from the practice squad to fill in.

Cornerback Mike Hilton, who did not play last week, was also listed as “limited” on Tuesday.

Chidobe Awuzie, who came into the year as the Bengals’ starter at the position, suffered a season-ending knee injury on Halloween against the Browns.

