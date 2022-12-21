Teen is second person charged with murder in Roselawn triple shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager is now the second person charged with murder in a deadly triple shooting last week in Roselawn.

Tejuan Johnson, 17, was arrested early Tuesday for the Dec. 13 deaths of 15-year-old Nonaisha Jones and 19-year-old Logan Lawson, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

He is held at without bond at Hamilton County’s youth detention center in Mt. Auburn and will appear before a magistrate at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Two days after the shooting, police announced the arrest of the third and surviving person shot during an aggravated robbery inside a vehicle on Joyce Lane near the Roselawn Village Apartments.

Jaylan Dubose, 18, was charged last week with aggravated murder in Lawson’s death and with murder for Jones’ slaying.

Jaylan Dubose (right) is charged with aggravated murder in the Dec. 13 shooting death of Logan Lawson in Roselawn. Dubose also is charged with murder in a second shooting that night that killed 15-year-old Nonaisha Jones. (Cincinnati Police Department)

Cincinnati police released photos of Lawson and Dubose but not ones Johnson and Jones because they are juveniles.

Police officials have not announced a motive for the shootings as they continue to investigate.

Homicide investigators wrote in court records last week that Dubose and Jones were committing an aggravated robbery of Lawson and a fourth person whose identity was unknown.

In light of Johnson’s arrest, police have not said if he is the fourth, unnamed person involved in the incident.

Jones was pronounced dead in the backseat.

Lawson succumbed to his injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dubose also was taken to the hospital in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound.

He remains at the hospital, at last check.

Upon release, Dubose will be booked into the Hamilton County jail to face the murder charges, according to police.

