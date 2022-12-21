Winter storm brings worst-case scenario for clearing roads

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dangerous winter storm headed for the Tri-State is among the worst-case scenarios for road crews.

The combination of rain and then snow, ice, and rapidly falling temperatures with gusty and subzero winds that could bring flash freezing pack quite a punch - and then we will stay in the deep freeze Friday through at least the entire Christmas holiday weekend.

Temperatures won’t even approach the freezing mark until Monday.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency.

“Do not travel, unless you have to,” he warned Wednesday.

Road crews are simply unable to pretreat streets and other paved surfaces since this system will begin as rain because any salt or pretreatment mixture of salt and beet juice/brine will wash away before it works.

Plows and trucks across the region are loaded and ready to go at a moment’s notice. But they need Mother Nature to cooperate a little, too, and that’s just not going to happen this weekend.

Beshear and Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long both are urging residents to go out now and take care of any shopping or errands. Gas up vehicles. Have a plan if you lose power.

“Do what you need to do today and try to limit yourself from being out on the road,” she urges.

Determining the perfect moment to treat roads as the rain or snow transitions to ice becomes tricky, said Betsy Horton, spokeswoman for the Butler County Engineer’s Office.

If road crews do it too early, it will just wash away.

“We have our trucks loaded with salt and beet juice/brine mix and are ready to lay the mixture as the rain or snow transitions to ice, and this mix helps the salt become effective below 15 degrees. We typically do not add calcium, which is effective to -20 degrees, but we may need to with the negative temperatures.

“We have 16 trucks/routes, covering approximately 270 miles of county roads in about 12 hours. In addition, we have crews to cover two shifts, allowing us to treat and clear roads for 24 hrs straight, or as long as it takes!”

