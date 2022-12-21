Verdict Watch: Jury deliberating corruption case against Butler County auditor

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Jury deliberations are now officially underway in the public corruption trial of Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds.

They began at 9 a.m. Wednesday and are still ongoing just before 5 p.m.

The state rested on Monday after calling multiple witnesses over the past week including three developers and the former treasurer of Lakota Local Schools who testified against the county’s chief financial officer since 2008.

Reynolds’ defense lost a motion for acquittal Monday afternoon and then rested Tuesday morning after calling just one witness to the stand: his father, Raymond Reynolds.

Reynolds, who has pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence since day one, did not testify on his own behalf.

His attorney has repeatedly called the charges false and politically motivated.

Reynolds, 53, of Liberty Township, faces about seven years in prison if convicted on all charges for allegedly using his elected position for personal gain for himself and his family.

One count of bribery, a third-degree felony

Three counts of unlawful interest in a public contract, a fourth-degree felony

One count of unlawful use of authority, a first-degree misdemeanor

A misdemeanor conflict of interest charge against Reynolds was dismissed before testimony got underway last week.

Butler County courts will be open Wednesday and Thursday before closing Friday for Christmas weekend.

Reynolds was endorsed in the May primary by the Butler County Republican Party despite his indictment on five charges just a few months earlier, in February.

He ran unopposed in the primary and won. He was indicted again, in July, on another felony charge in a superseding indictment that contained all six charges at that time and was easily re-elected last month.

Butler County long has been a Republican stronghold that widely supported President Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020.

If Reynolds is found guilty of the third-degree felony bribery charge, he would no longer be able to hold his public office.

The Butler County Republican Party would be required under state law to choose his replacement between five and 45 days after his seat became vacant.

If Reynolds is convicted of any of the fourth-degree felonies, under recent sweeping criminal justice law changes recently passed by both Ohio’s House and Senate that are now awaiting final approval from Gov. Mike DeWine that make it easier to keep some non-violent criminal records out of the public eye, he could apply to have that expunged from his record after 10 years and could run for elected office again.

Some of the corruption charges against Reynolds involve property along Hamilton Mason Road owned by his parents’ company.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation began investigating Reynolds in late August 2021 after FOX19 NOW reported he was seeking - at times using his county elected office email account - more than $1 million in public money for road improvements on Hamilton Mason Road in West Chester as he facilitated the sale of his parents’ property into a $20 million senior residential complex.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost appointed a veteran prosecutor from his office to oversee the case, Special Prosecutor Brad Tammaro.

Tammaro told the jury in his opening statement last week that Reynolds tried to force Gerald Parks, an 88-year-old neighbor of his parents, to sell Reynolds his land so Reynolds could then control development on the road and turn around and sell it to a developer.

At the time, Parks’ wife, Helen, was dying of cancer. Parks declined the offer, which was far below market value, according to court records, once his daughter, Tina Barlow, found out, and Reynolds became “aggressive,” according to Tammaro. These are similar allegations Parks included in a civil suit against Reynolds in the fall of 2021.

Reynolds also tried to intimidate zoning commissions, the prosecution contends.

“If you don’t sell that property to me, now you’re not going to be able to sell it in the future,” Tammaro told the jury last week. “It’s going to be landlocked. And if you try to have that rezoned, later on, I’ll stop it.”

After Parks turned the offer down, the auditor’s office took away the agriculture tax break his property had for years. That increased his property taxes and he also owed back taxes.

The Butler County Auditor’s Office employee who handled the agriculture tax break program at the time this occurred, Harold Baxter, is expected to testify for the prosecution on Wednesday. Baxter retired in the summer of 2021.

Two developers that the special prosecutor mentioned in his opening statement testified last week: Brian Jiminez and Tim Haid. They backed out of development deals with Parks after their experiences with Reynolds, Tammaro said.

Reynolds objected to another development deal on Parks property, asked for $500,000 for 2.8 acres of his father’s property and a $200,000 “consulting” fee to support the development and “get it through,” according to Tammaro.

Jiminez and Haid gave Butler County detectives their handwritten notes from two phone calls with Reynolds and a recording of a third call with him, court records show.

A third developer also testified for the state: Geoff Arthur, president of the Columbus-based Treplus, which planned to put the $20 million senior living “Red Oak” development on Reynolds’ parents’ property.

Reynolds’ attorney, Chad Ziepfel, disputed all of the allegations, arguing that his client’s position as county auditor gives him zero control over the zoning processes.

Reynolds did speak at public meetings at the county and township levels about what he thought was best for the area, but all residents are permitted to and he did not ask for special treatment, according to his attorney.

“Nobody from the Butler County Planning Commission is going to say that Mr. Reynolds tried to use his position as county auditor to improperly influence their vote,” Ziepfel declared.

“Nobody from the Liberty Township Zoning Commission is going to say that Mr. Reynolds tried to use his position as county auditor to improperly influence their vote.”

Ziepfel said the $200,000 was not a consulting fee, it was for sewer access from his father’s property.

He also said that the agricultural tax break was removed from Parks’ property because it no longer met the requirements and leaving it in place would have given Parks special treatment.

Both the prosecution and defense agree Reynolds did propose Lakota school district take its portion of unused real estate tax money that the auditor’s office receives annually from the state and then returns to communities and schools to build a golf academy at the private Four Bridges Country Club where Reynolds is a member and whose daughter’s golf team could use to train in the winter months.

Reynolds’ office returned $459,498 to Lakota in 2017, the year Reynolds made the golf academy proposal to the district, according to a news release on the auditor’s website.

“You can’t use public money to build a private building on private property,” Tammaro told the jury.

Reynolds’s attorney said it was just an idea, and Lakota’s attorneys said tax dollars could not be used that way.

“And that’s it the idea just died,” Ziepfel explained to the jury. “Nobody made any threats. Nobody said, ‘If you don’t do this, I’m not going to give you that refund in the future.’”

