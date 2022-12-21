Woman says UC Health lost the remains of her stillborn twins

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton woman says the University of Cincinnati Medical Center misplaced the remains of her stillborn twins.

Tory Royston, 28, is angry, confused and heartbroken. She says it took more than a month to get any answers from UC Health, causing undue grief and sadness.

“I just want answers,” she said Tuesday. “I just want to know what happened, if someone can come forward and tell the truth.”

Royston says she transferred to UC Medical Center in early November after discovering the twins she was carrying were stillborn.

The mother-of-two says the remains of her stillborn girls, Azaliah and Azariah, went missing for more than a month.

“We went to the hospital and had them on November 9,” Royston said. “Last Monday, I got a call from a social worker stating they could not release them to the funeral home because they were still doing genetic testing.”

Royston says she initially requested the test to learn why the babies were stillborn.

She now says she’s hired a lawyer and is requesting a Cincinnati police investigation.

“I don’t want this to happen to anyone,” she said. “It was the worst experience I’ve ever had in a hospital.”

A UC Health spokesperson confirmed Tuesday after FOX19 spoke to Royston that the hospital has found the remains.

“UC Health is committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety for our patients, and we are currently reviewing our internal processes,” the spokesperson said in one statement Tuesday evening.

A follow-up statement reads: “We have located the remains and are working closely with the family toward a resolution. We sincerely apologize for the pain and concern this has caused them.”

