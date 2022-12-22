Trio of Bengals players make 2023 Pro Bowl first team

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson are headed to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

The Bengals announced Wednesday night that the trio had been voted to the AFC team.

Joey Pro Bowl 😏 pic.twitter.com/g21q1VjPhy — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 22, 2022

This is Burrow’s first Pro Bowl selection. He is the sixth Bengals quarterback to be voted to the Pro Bowl, joining Ken Anderson, Boomer Esiason, Jeff Blake, Carson Palmer and Andy Dalton.

Both Chase and Hendrickson received first-team selections in 2021.

No surprise here.@Real10jayy__ is going to the Pro Bowl, again 😏 pic.twitter.com/9nb0xj6bOa — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 22, 2022

“We are very excited for Joe, Ja’Marr and Trey,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. “Those three, as well as our players who were voted as alternates, represent a great collection of talent that we have on our team. These players put in a ton of hard work to contribute to our success and are very deserving of this recognition.”

MORE | Bengals could get key pass rusher back against New England | Hayden Hurst preparing to play against New England

A QB's nightmare 😈



Congrats on your second Pro Bowl, Trey! pic.twitter.com/3c32qKmfzo — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 22, 2022

In what may be seen as a snub, standout defensive tackle D.J. Reader was not a first-team selection to the AFC team. He was selected as a fifth alternate.

Six other Bengals players have been voted as alternates for the AFC team:

Safety Jesse Bates III is a second alternate;

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd is a third alternate;

Half back Joe Mixon is a third alternate;

Kicker Evan McPherson is a fourth alternate;

Safety Vonn Bell is a fifth alternate; and

Center Ted Karras is a fifth alternate.

The rest of the Bengals who could be representing us in Vegas 👏 pic.twitter.com/IR5Zwr5Cnw — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 22, 2022

Alternates are added to the event if voted players in their position group are unable to participate.

Members of the two Super Bowl teams will be among those unable to participate.

The Pro Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.