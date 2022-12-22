Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border

Large migrant groups continue crossing into Yuma. (KECY, KYMA-DT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the U.S. government over trespassing on federal lands.

The Biden administration and the Republican governor entered into an agreement that Arizona will cease installing the containers in any national forest, according to court documents filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.

The agreement also calls for Arizona to remove the containers that were already installed in the remote San Rafael Valley, in southeastern Cochise County, by Jan. 4 without damaging any natural resources. State agencies will have to consult with U.S. Forest Service representatives.

Ducey has long maintained that the shipping containers were a temporary fixture. Even before the lawsuit, he wanted the federal government to say when it would fill any remaining gaps in the permanent border wall, as it announced it would a year ago.

“For more than a year, the federal government has been touting their effort to resume construction of a permanent border barrier. Finally, after the situation on our border has turned into a full blown crisis, they’ve decided to act,” C.J. Karamargin, Ducey’s spokesman said. “Better late than never.”

“Final details are still being worked out on how much it will cost and when it will start,” Karamargin told The Associated Press.

The resolution comes two weeks before Democrat Katie Hobbs, who opposes the construction, takes over as governor.

The federal government filed a lawsuit last week against Ducey’s administration on behalf of the Bureau of Reclamation, the Department of Agriculture and the Forest Service.

The federal government “owes it to Arizonans and all Americans to release a timeline,” Ducey wrote last week, responding to news of the pending federal lawsuit.

The work placing up to 3,000 containers at a cost of $95 million was about a third complete, but protesters concerned about its impact on the environment held up work in recent days.

Meanwhile, limits on asylum seekers hoping to enter the U.S. had been set to expire Wednesday before conservative-leaning states sought the Supreme Court’s help to keep them in place. The Biden administration has asked the court to lift the Trump-era restrictions, but not before Christmas. It’s not clear when the court might rule on the matter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mangled remains of a car caught up in a crash on I-75 Tuesday night in Warren County.
Woman killed, 7 injured in sprawling I-75 crash
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for most of the Tri-State starting at 7 p.m. Thursday...
Winter Storm Warning: Here’s the latest timeline
The driver is facing several charges.
Standoff on I-71 in Warren County halts traffic for more than an hour
Madison Miller rescued 5-year-old Bluebell – a lab mix – back in London and had fears of flying...
Family’s dog accidentally flown to Saudi Arabia instead of Nashville
Construction continues on the Great American Tower building, right, shown next to the Carew...
Cincinnati’s Carew Tower to be converted into apartments, condos

Latest News

The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Temperatures fall far and fast as winter storm threatens US
Counties in the Tri-State have issued winter weather travel advisories.
LIST: Travel advisories, snow emergencies issued in the Tri-State
Women walk down to the metro at the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Ukraine welcomes leader back from US; Putin dismisses trip
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
GOP releases their own Jan. 6 report focusing on security failure