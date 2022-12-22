Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Brittney Griner asks fans to write letters to Paul Whelan in Russia

In an Instagram post, Griner said the letters she received while in detention helped “to not lose hope.” (Instagram/brittneyyevettegriner)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Basketball star Brittney Griner is on a mission to free other Americans who are currently detained in Russia.

On Wednesday, she asked her fans to write letters of support to Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who is still being held in a Russian detention center.

In an Instagram post, Griner said the letters she received while in detention helped “to not lose hope.”

In early December, the Biden administration secured Griner’s release in a one-for-one prisoner swap.

The administration said they haven’t been able to secure Whelan’s release because Russia treats his case differently.

Whelan is currently serving 16 years in prison for espionage charges.

The U.S. has referred to the charges as a “sham.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mangled remains of a car caught up in a crash on I-75 Tuesday night in Warren County.
Woman killed, 7 injured in sprawling I-75 crash
Madison Miller rescued 5-year-old Bluebell – a lab mix – back in London and had fears of flying...
Family’s dog accidentally flown to Saudi Arabia instead of Nashville
The driver is facing several charges.
Standoff on I-71 in Warren County halts traffic for more than an hour
As power lines get cold and stiff, power outages more likely starting Friday.
First Alert Weather Days: Winter Storm Watch, Wind Chill Watch issued
Construction continues on the Great American Tower building, right, shown next to the Carew...
Cincinnati’s Carew Tower to be converted into apartments, condos

Latest News

In an Instagram post, Griner said the letters she received while in detention helped “to not...
Griner asks fans to write letters to Whelan in Russia
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate hits snag in bid to pass $1.7 trillion spending bill
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Republican Rep. Comer asks Senate to reject spending bill