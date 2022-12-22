City of Cincinnati makes preparations ahead of winter storm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Department of Public Services announced plans to prepare for the winter storm coming to the Tri-State starting Thursday night.

According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to turn to snow after 11 p.m., accumulating between two to four inches. Temperatures are then supposed to drop below zero degrees overnight Thursday. Subzero winds will move in that could gust as fast as 50 mph and feel like -35.

“This is probably the worst combination for our drivers to deal with flash freeze ice and then having to deal with accumulating snow, and obviously them being out in the cold temperatures. There’s some dangerously cold temperatures we’re going to experience, so that’s really tough issue for our drivers,” Jarrod Bolden, Superintendent of Traffic and Road Operations for the City of Cincinnati, said.

About 150 drivers will begin reporting at 7 p.m. Thursday for 12-hour shifts.

“The one thing that we know that we can’t control is mother nature, but what we can control is our effort. So we will work hard and try and create safe conditions for our citizens as well as trying to keep our drivers safe as possible too,” Bolden said.

The City of Cincinnati has the following resources:

27,000 tons of salt

54,500 gallons of calcium chloride

21,500 gallons of beet juice

63,000 gallons of brine

Hamilton County has not issued a travel advisory, but residents are advised to stay home if they can. Those who must travel are reminded to use caution while on the road.

Here are the helpful reminders to drivers:

Give Crews Space to Work. Please provide ample space between vehicles and crews, allowing them to do its job.

Utilize Off-Street Parking. Parked vehicles along roadways are a major deterrent for crews when clearing snow and ice.

Keep an Emergency Kit Ready. Pack an emergency vehicle kit, including a blanket, socks, cell phone, batteries, flashlights, and snacks while driving in winter conditions. It’s always better to be overly prepared while traveling in uncertain weather.

Extend Caution While Traveling. Even at temperatures above freezing, if weather conditions are wet, you might encounter ice on exposed roadways like bridges, underpasses, or hills. Allow more room to brake when traveling during the winter season.

Slow Down!

Residents may report urgent matters and customer service requests to the City by calling 311, www.311Cincy.com, or by using the 311Cincy mobile app.

