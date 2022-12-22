Could the Ohio River freeze over on Friday?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State is under a multiple weather alerts ahead of an expected flash freeze overnight Thursday into Friday.

The cold will be dangerous, and its onset could come suddenly.

A 35 degree temperature drop is expected early Friday morning thanks to a front of arctic air that will also bring wind gusts as high as 50mph. The Tri-State has experienced flash freezes of 35 degrees just three times since 1948, according to NWS data.

Temperatures will be as low as -27 degrees Friday at a.m. Saturday morning will be the first time they are expected to crest above freezing. [Graph]

For some, the arctic blast will bring to mind memories of the winter of 1977, when the Ohio River froze solid. In fact, it froze solid twice that year: For six days Jan. 18-23 and nine days from Jan. 30-Feb. 7.

The river has done that just 12 times in the last 142 years.

The longest span our Ohio River has spent as a glacier (yes, that’s the technical term)? Sixteen days from Jan. 25-Feb. 9, 1940.

Will the river freeze this weekend?

Lt. Nick Olmstead with the U.S. Coast Guard says current forecasts point to no—but that could change.

Olmstead says the river basin would have to experience continuous subzero temperatures for several days to cause the entire river to freeze over. The 1977 freezing, for example, followed after 58 consecutive hours below zero.

NWS notes wind chills will remain near or below zero for more than 72 hours beginning midnight this Friday. Wind chill lows will be -20 degrees for the weekend and will average -10 degree Friday-Sunday.

But real temperatures—not what it “feels like” outside, i.e., wind chill—won’t get that low. We’re looking at lows of -1 degrees on Thursday and zero degrees on Friday before they skyrocket to 5 degrees on Saturday and a whopping 10 degrees on Sunday.

In short, not enough to Ohio River to glacialize.

But that’s not to say the Coast Guard, which directs movement of commercial vessels on the Ohio River, isn’t preparing for some degree of freezing.

“It’s not necessarily a cut-and-dry gauging of thickness,” Olmstead said Wednesday. “We work with partner agencies that have vessels in the area, and if the debris, or combination of ice and debris, gets to a point where it presents a risk to commercial traffic, we would make an evaluation at taht point and establish control measures if necessary.”

Those control measures include shutting down the river, though Olmstead stresses that’s not in the cards right now.

“We’ll continue to monitor, so if something does develop to where it’s impeding navigation, we will proceed accordingly,” he said.

